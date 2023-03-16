The U.S. is still feeling the effects of COVID-19 both medically and economically. The need for employees in many occupations suffered. However, in others, it increased.
Substitute teaching is one of those seeing an increase, and because of this, both the state and St. Clair County have raised daily pay for substitutes. Still, as Theresa Martin from the St. Clair County Board of Education said, “We are always needing substitutes.” Then she added, “And help in the lunchroom as well.”
According to major job boards, there are many advantages to substitute teaching: Employees make their own schedules. They have the choice of age groups and subjects. It is an excellent way to give back to and get involved with the community. For people with the education and credentials, it provides opportunities to find a full time teaching jobs.
The average pay for a substitute teacher in Alabama is nearly $100 per day. St. Clair County pays $105 daily. The qualifications are a high school diploma or a GED. Applicants must submit to a state and federal background check that includes fingerprinting. Rates of pay and qualifications vary among city and county school systems.
St. Clair County uses a company called Willsub that can be found at SCCBOE.org under careers. Pell City has its own school system. For information on becoming a substitute teacher in Pell City, call the Pell City Board of Education at 205-884-4440.
Educators change lives. It doesn’t require a permanent teacher. It may not even require a full day, sometimes just a few words. Teaching, of any kind is a worthwhile pursuit. Students can change lives too, Martin said.
