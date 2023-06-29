The St. Clair News-Aegis earned an important honor in the 2023 Alabama Press Association Media Awards, a first-place for “Best Feature Story Coverage for, ”’His voice on earth’: Michelle Tumlin dedicates nonprofit to her son, Houston.”
Winners of the 2023 Media Awards were announced last weekend. The North Carolina Press Association membership judged the entries. First-place and other top awards in many categories and divisions were presented in conjunction with the 2023 APA Summer Convention banquet awards.
“We are proud of the work we do every day as a community newspaper and appreciate this recognition by our peers,” said News-Aegis publisher Katherine Miller. “Most importantly, we believe this award is a reflection on the relationship we have with our readers and advertisers. They provide input and support and we’re very thankful for the relationship we have with them.”
“‘Proud’ only begins to cover how I feel about the honor our newspaper achieved this year,” said News-Aegis editor Tom Mayer. “For a newspaper to earn statewide recognition for its work is an indication of a paper that proudly serves its community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.