As of March 21, the most recent updates on the Moody landfill fire from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management include the following:
Site conditions
• No smoke detected on site.
• Odor detected throughout the site.
Activities
• Material is being moved from the northern area, Section B, to the middle of the site.
• The majority of the southern section, Section A, has been covered with hay and grass seed, and grass is starting to sprout in a few areas.
• Work being performed for several days included grading and preparing the rest of the site to be covered with hay and grass seed.
• EPA personnel are collecting air samples for testing at 10 points near the site.
ADEM helped coordinate the response, and asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in December for help. The agency said at that time it lacked authority to act because the site was being used for the disposal of vegetative wastes, a use that is not governed by either state or federal regulations.
After state and local options were exhausted, ADEM asked the EPA to conduct air monitoring using its advanced mobile equipment. Those tests showed concerning levels of benzene (which is common in wood fires) and other chemicals in the smoke, which justified further EPA involvement.
ADEM then asked the EPA to take the lead in extinguishing the fire because the EPA has contractors on retainer with expertise on underground fires. The agency agreed and began work at the site on Jan. 18.
For updates on efforts to extinguish the fire, go online to www.moodyfireupdate.com.
The EPA also has set up an online site to provide updates and information. That site is response.epa.gov/moodylandfillfire.
