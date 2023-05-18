CLINTON, Miss. — The Mississippi College Department of History and Political Science announced the 2022-23 academic year award winners.
Robert Grames of Moody is the Outstanding Senior in Administration of Justice. This award is presented each spring to a senior who has demonstrated exceptional academic performance and promise in the field of Administration of Justice.
Kaleb Jefcoat received the Martha Hudson Social Studies Education Teacher in Training Award. This award is presented each spring to a senior who has demonstrated exceptional academic performance and promise in the field of Social Studies Education.
Chase Ezell was named Outstanding Senior in Political Science. This award is presented each spring to a senior who has demonstrated exceptional academic performance and promise in the field of Political Science.
Lauren Hill was named the Outstanding Senior in Pre-Law. This award is presented each spring to a senior who has demonstrated exceptional academic performance and promise in Pre-Law studies
Faith Scott received the Outstanding Senior in Paralegal Studies award. This award is presented each spring to a senior who has demonstrated exceptional academic performance and promise in the field of Paralegal Studies.
Ellen Quinn received the Edward L. McMillan Award for Excellence in History. The McMillan Award is presented each spring to a senior who has demonstrated exceptional academic performance in the discipline of History.
Noah Watson received the P.I. Lipsey, Jr. Award. The Lipsey Award is presented each spring to a senior who has demonstrated exceptional academic performance in courses related to European and/or ancient history.
Joseph Gipson received the Phi Alpha Theta Award. This award is given to a first-year student who has demonstrated excellence in History classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.