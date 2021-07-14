George Robinson, 20, was arrested on July 13 at 6:32 p.m. for three charges of possession of child pornography in Moody. Robinson is currently being held at St. Clair County Jail on a $90,000 bond.
The Moody Police Department said they received a cybertip that Robinson possessed pornographic materials of children. According to the Moody Police Department, these images were found in Robinson’s home.
“The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected,” stated the Moody Police Department’s FaceBook.
Lieutenant Leonard Hicks was the officer who originally received the tip from the Internet Crimes Against Child Exploitation (ICAC) Task Force cyber tipline. Hicks works closely with this organization, and is a county representative of the program.
Hicks urges anyone with suspicion of child exploitation to reach him directly or call the tip line: 334-353-1716. Cyber tips can be emailed to tips@moodyalabama.gov or visit https://report.cybertip.org/.
