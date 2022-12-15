Students from Rhonda Crowe’s class at Moody Junior High School attended a field trip at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville on Friday, Dec. 9.
The students, led by Madelene Loftin of HudsonAlpha, took part in a unique learning activity developed for middle and high school students that included extracting DNA from a strawberry.
About HudsonAlpha
Jim Hudson and Lonnie McMillian planned and established the non-profit, organization, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.
Combining $80 million in philanthropic contributions, anchored by the Alpha Foundation, with $50 million from the State of Alabama, HudsonAlpha is formed with the goal of moving advancements in genomics to improve the human condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.