Pell City Public Library will welcome beloved storyteller Dolores Hydock Wednesday, March 15, at noon, as she presents “In-Laws and Outlaws: Family Stories.”
Poet Robert Frost once said, “Home is the place where, when you have to go there, they have to take you in.” The library invites you to “come and explore some roots and branches of the family tree in stories about sisterly advice (“Most of What I Know about True Love”), fatherly wisdom (“My Own Back Yard”), and how holiday rituals gather together even far-flung “in-laws and outlaws” (“It’s Not the Food, it’s the Fellowship”).
Hydock is a master storyteller — at times humorous, and often poignant, she connects with her audience through her heart-warming stories that reflect every-day life. She has been a featured storyteller at the National Storytelling Festival and served as Teller-in-Residence at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesboro, Tenn. Her work has been featured at concerts, festivals and special events all over the United States. Her 12 CDs of original stories have received awards from Storytelling World Magazine for excellence in storytelling.
Hydock’s interest in acting began at an early age. In fact, she won her first blue ribbon for storytelling at the age of 5 in her hometown of Reading, Penn. Hydock completed her studies in American Folklore at Yale University, and she has a Master of Arts in Story Arts/Communications from East Tennessee State University. She has taught acting and storytelling at Birmingham Southern College. As an actress, her performances include but are not limited to Shirley Valentine, Fully Committed, Talking Heads, Nothing Sacred: An Evening with Ferrol Sams, Tony Curtis Speaks Italian and All I Can Say is ‘I Love You,’ and The Woman With All the Answers. In her spare time, Dolores enjoys gardening in Birmingham where she currently resides.
Hydock’s presentation of at the Pell City Library at noon on March 15 is part of the library’s ongoing Wild and Wonderful Wednesday series. The event at the library is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to stay for light refreshments afterwards. Hydock’s performances are always magical.
Pell City Library is located at 1000 Bruce Etheredge Pkwy #100, Pell City, AL 35128. Call 205- 884-1015 for more information.
