TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama honored the achievement of numerous students, faculty and staff during the annual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 7.
Among those recognized was Malea Benjamin of Pell City, who was inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.
The purpose of Omicron Delta Kappa is to recognize those students who have attained high standards in collegiate activities, to inspire others to strive for similar attainments, and to bring together students in all areas of college life: scholarship; athletics; campus or community service; social and religious activities; campus government; journalism, speech and mass media; and creative and performing arts.
