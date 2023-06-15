The Josiah Brunson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution were honored to present Quilts of Valor to three local veterans. The ceremony on behalf of the Quilt of Valor Foundation took place May 20, at Springville Presbyterian Church in Springville.
Receiving quilts for courage, sacrifice and service to their country were the following three men:
• Paul Wright valiantly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was stationed in the Pacific Theater of Operations from 1945-1948. He witnessed the atomic testing on Bikini Atoll.
• Wesley Dickmann bravely served our nation in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He sacrificed tirelessly from 1961-1965 in Thailand as a combat medic.
• Colonel Frank Waid served in the United States Air Force and trained on B52 bombers. Most of his career was spent as a helicopter pilot and instructor. He fought in Vietnam, and Desert Shield/ Desert Storm. Following 30 years of active duty, he retired and still serves as an advocate for veterans.
Chapter Regent Donna Davis opened the ceremony with welcoming the Quilt of Valor recipients and guests. Christine Long displayed and explained the mission of the Quilts of Valor program. She presented each veteran a lovingly hand-stitched quilt inscribed with a note of gratitude for their service, sacrifice, and valor.
The Quilt of Valor is meant to cover the veteran touched by war with comfort and healing. Refreshments were served to all guests and family following the ceremony.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a lineage based non-political, nonprofit service organization for women 18 years or older. Members are directly descended from a person involved in the United States efforts for independence. The organization promotes education, historical preservation and patriotism.
