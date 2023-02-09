The Pell City Museum existed in the hearts and minds of local historians and dedicated volunteers long before it became a building.
In 2014, Pell City hosted the Smithsonian Institute's Museum on Main Street. The city's exhibit, "The Way We Worked" was seen by thousands. From there, it went on display at Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts, and then to storage as it had no home until 2021 when the city of Pell City donated a 4,000-square-feet space above the library.
"Since then," said Carol Pappas, executive director and president of the Museum of Pell City board, "we've painted, put in new carpeting, gotten artifacts exhibits out of storage. We've looked for new artifacts and worked on new exhibits."
They have also been working on a new feature: "Living History."
Soon, attendees will see artifacts and other items donated by private citizens. There is an exhibit of the Alabama Bicentennial, and there is also a working a working model of the Logan Martin Dam, the construction of which played a vital role in the economic and cultural history of the city.
"Living Histories" is a series of films: "War and Remembrance" and the community at large. These are filmed interviews of Pell City Veterans, including 98-year-old Robert Curl, a member of the naval forces at D-day.
Among the members of those who watched Pell City grow from a "mill town" to part of the global economy is also 91-year-old Jessie Dean Smith whose family owned one of Pell City's fist marinas.
David Smith and Ed Tyler were the videographers on the project. Michelle Lee, founder of the Oral History Program at Samford, conducted the interviews. The Greater Pell City Rotary Community Endowment Foundation funded the video equipment and Alabama Humanities Alliance is to credit for "War and Remembrance" according to Pappas.
A ribbon-cutting is scheduled 11 a.m. March 3.
"It's been a long time coming," Pappas said.
To donate to the museum, visit museumofpellcity.org/support-the-museum/.
The Museum of Pell City is located in Suite 200 of the Pell City Municipal Complex, 1000 Bruce Etheredge Parkway.
