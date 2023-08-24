Preschool playground equipment installation began on Monday, Aug. 7, at Leeds Memorial Park, Leeds officials announced. The mulch has already been delivered, the new preschool playground equipment arrived today and is in the process of being installed. The new equipment will be installed alongside the big playground area which will create a larger playground area overall.
The new compact play system is designed for children ages 2 to 5 and packs a ton of activities into a small space. Each element was designed to meet the developmental needs and specific play styles of preschool players including visual, tactile and auditory sensory play activities, Fun climbing activities that are age and developmentally appropriate and interactive manipulatives to enhance fine motor skills. Slides and climbers are included in just the right size for this age group as well as a themed climber. There’s also a climbing tunnel, table and seats for two, and a large roof to keep play cool and comfortable.
The walking track was recently resurfaced so this will complete the playground projects for the park that include the adult outdoor fitness park, the school age and preschool playground areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.