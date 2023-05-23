Joshua Matthew Black of Leeds, 47, was sentenced in May to nearly two years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, and invading the Senate floor with a knife on his hip and a gaping wound on his face. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Black May 16 to 22 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. A police officer shot Black in his left cheek with a crowd-control munition outside the Capitol during the riot. Black later occupied the Senate floor with other rioters. Jackson convicted Black of five charges, including three felonies, after hearing trial testimony without a jury.
Leeds man sentenced for Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
