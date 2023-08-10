Bishop Evans Achanga of the Agape Fellowship Center in Kenya was the guest of the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club July 27.
Evans is the club’s contact for a Foundation 4Hope grant through Rotary International Services. The Club is working in collaboration with Kitale Kenya Rotary F4H and AFC.
One of the objectives for the club and RI is to provide clean water — in this case to West Pokot, Kenya. The goal is to write a 5-year $500,000 grant, which will be aimed at providing clean water in East Africa. F4H 5K will be in Trussville on Oct. 7.
Evans has been with Agape since August 2012. He holds a bachelor’s degree in theology/theological studies from Covenant Bible College and Seminary.
The Rotary International motto is ‘Service above Self,’ and this club lives out this motto by serving the community in many ways. Proceeds from fundraising events, including the coordination of a golf tournament for 30 years, go toward the club’s many projects. For more information on the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club, or to help with one of our projects, please email Diane Poole at dlpoole1225@gmail.com.
