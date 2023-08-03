Kean University celebrated the Class of 2023 with commencement held at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark Tuesday, May 16. A total of 511 students earned advanced degrees from the Union, New Jersey, university this year, including Kathryn Birchfield, a student from Moody, who graduated from Kean with a Master of Arts in English Writing Studies.
Kean’s undergraduate commencement was held on Thursday, May 18 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.