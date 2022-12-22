When Susan Mann first began working at the Pell City Library in 2001, it was for part-time work and the schedule was fitting: her sons were young and her husband traveled. Then things changed. Mann went to work full time at the library in 2002 and never looked back.
Twenty years later, Mann received honors for her long service at the Pell City employees luncheon in December.
“We like to recognize our city employees,” City Manager Bryan Muenger said. “Susan is incredible.”
Mann is a native of Birmingham. She graduated from Auburn University where she met her husband, Jim. The couple have two boys, James and Chris. They have been married 40 years.
“It was sweet,” Mann said about the luncheon event.
She also got introspective.
“We started out in that little building in the heart of Pell City. No one thought we could do it, but we did,” she said, referring to the move to the much larger, 40,000-book library on Bruce Etheridge Parkway.
“It’s been a great road and an incredible journey,” she said. “I have my dream job.”
