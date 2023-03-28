From the Huntsville Police Department: The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a shooting call at 4:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive. When officers arrived, a female shooting victim was located.
Two responding HPD Officers were shot by an offender at the scene. The Officers were transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening-injuries.
The offender barricaded himself inside an apartment at the scene.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted Huntsville Police. The offender was apprehended about 6:20 p.m. and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no further information to release at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
