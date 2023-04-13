The St. Clair County Historical Society will hold its next meeting at the courthouse in Ashville — and perhaps because this is the home of the John Looney House Museum.
The Looney House was severely damaged in a fire in August 2022. There have been many obstacles in repairing it outside the need for funds. For months, fire experts said the property was too dangerous to enter. Foul play was not ruled out, so it was also considered a crime scene. Now, Sandra Maroney, president of the society, hints at hope on the horizon.
“We are excited to share our progress with the Looney House,” says Maroney. “We are also looking forward to the presentation by Sharon Ingle of felon Howard Thomas Wallace.”
Howard Thomas Wallace was once the subject of a manhunt of the entire eastern portion of the United States, according to Ingle, second vice president of the historical society. For a time, Wallace and his family lived in St. Clair County.
“All are welcomed to learn about Howard Thomas Wallace and see what all the fuss is about — and become a part of restoring the Looney House,” said Maroney. Membership is not required and admission is free.
The meeting is 10 a.m. April 22. The courthouse is located at 100 6th Ave.
