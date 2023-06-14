Gadsden State Community College recently released the names of its spring 2023 graduating class. Among those graduates are Carnecia Carter, Nancy Passmore, Branson Ward, Gracie Whaley from Pell City; Jaci Cash, Vanessa Cochran, Zachary Norris from Steele; Justin Blake from Trussville; Serena Acosta, Francis Landaverde, Brayden Lowery, Krystal Mendez, Jace Vaughn from Ashville; Alexandra Booker, Ashton Merchant, Tara Pearson, Laura Pierce, Joshua Tyler from Springville; Courtney Johnson, Landon McElroy from Ragland; and, Cody Hall, Destiny Rhoades, Lindsy Winters from Odenville.
