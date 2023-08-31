A “house” frequented by locals has something cooking in the heart of Pell City.
Those who live in St. Clair County likely know that The Pell City Steakhouse is more than a restaurant ... it’s a landmark. However, not everyone may know just how steeped in the city’s history it is, or how that history has mirrored that of the city itself.
Originally owned by the Durough family, the Steakhouse was built in 1948, and of humble beginnings.
“It was a shotgun addition to my Uncle Turner Gray’s store,” Joe Durough told Vicky Harmon in an interview. Harmon is the president of the Pell City Historical Society. She is also a distant cousin to the Duroughs.
Initially, the eatery had just a few booths. They specialized in short orders and were famous for their cheeseburgers. At that time, Avondale Mills was the only industry in Pell City. However, many travelers en route to Florida stopped by. and many returned. Business boomed and the Steakhouse was moved to a building that had housed a grocery store.
In 1960, Logan Martin Dam was built. Pell City grew in business, in population, in culture and more. Today, the Pell City Steakhouse, at 2401 Comer Ave., seats 175 people and has a four star rating on Yelp. Throughout the years, it has hosted family reunions, banquets and political events. Sen. Lance Bell called the restaurant, “A true St. Clair County treasure.” And, more than one celebrity has visited Pell City and the steakhouse. Most recently, that included Matthew McConaughey while filming a portion of his movie, “The Rivals of Amziah King.”
From mill town to tinsel town, Pell City has maintained its culture and history. Original structures are preserved. There is a museum dedicated to the city’s storied past. The Pell City Historical Society works to educate the citizens and celebrate their heritage. And, at its core, The Pell City Steakhouse is still as Pell City as that shotgun house in 1948.
It is no longer a tourist stop over. It is a place where members of the community gather. It employs members of that community, some of whom have worked there for decades. Joe Wheeler has owned The Pell City Steakhouse since 1967 — a locally owned business in an increasingly chain store mass market society. It is more than a restaurant, locals will tell you.
“It is,” Harmon said, “a stable element in an ever changing world.”
