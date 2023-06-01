Formal place settings in various establishments are not uncommon, but not always fully understood, on Memorial Day weekend. These settings are known as the Missing Man Table or Fallen Comrade Table. Each item on the Missing Man Table represents the emotions and feelings reserved for those who did not come home. The ceremony symbolizes that those we remember on Memorial Day are with us, here in spirit.
There is also a symbolism to the Missing Man Table: The table is round, to show everlasting concern for our missing men. The cloth is white, symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call to serve. The single red rose, displayed in a vase, reminds us of the lives of these Americans and their loved ones and friends who keep the faith while seeking answers. The red ribbon symbolizes our continued determination to account for our missing. A slice of lemon reminds us of their bitter fate: captured and missing in a foreign land. A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears of our missing and their families who long for answers after decades of uncertainty. The lighted candle reflects hope for their return, alive or dead. The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain us and those lost from our country, founded as one nation under God. The glass is inverted, symbolizing their inability to share a toast. The chair is empty, the seat that remains unclaimed at the table.
One such table, displayed at Jumbo’s in Pell City, was placed by Mindy and Keaton Manners. Jumbo’s is owned by Karl Verges and his family, Gabrie, Deliah and D.J. Verges. Mindy and Keaton are Location Coordinators for Wreaths Across America, placing Remembrance Wreaths at St. Clair Memorial Gardens, Valley Hill Cemetery and Valley Hill Memorial Gardens since 2019. Mindy is a member of Broken Arrow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Keaton served 14 as captain in the Army Reserves.
