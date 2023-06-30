A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, has claimed two lives, according tosenior trooper Justin O’Neal, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Renae L. McKee, 42, of Goshen, was killed when the 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer she was driving collided head-on with a 2014 Toyota Tundra. McKee was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota was also killed and pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the driver of the Toyota is unknown and is currently pending notification by Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
The crash occurred on Alabama 144 near the 7-mile marker, approximately one mile east of Ragland, in St. Clair County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
