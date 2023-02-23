A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency pollution report from mid-February includes significant updates about the underground landfill fire in Moody.
Current activities
Operations
• The EPA has mobilized its Emergency Rapid Response Services contractor, Superfund Technical Assessment and Response Team contractor and the EPA Environmental Respose Team.
• Four air monitoring / air sampling stations have been deployed in the community around the Site.
• Air monitoring units are operating 24 hours per day and transmitting data remotely to EPA’s “VIPER” database.
• Sensors include a DustTrak for particulate monitoring and MultiRAE Pro for gas monitoring.
• Data summary reports are being produced each day for a time frame covering 6 a.m. on the previous day to 6 a.m. on the current day.
• Air samples are being collected at each station daily for Volatile Organic Compounds.
• OnSite worker safety monitoring is also conducted.
• Initial efforts of firefighting with heavy equipment includes, compaction, cover and regrading the site for emissions control. Local dirt/fill is used to cover the landfill to reduce air infiltration; the lack of oxygen will eventually smother the fire.
Response actions
• ERRS completed grading the eastern portion of the landfill.
• Work on northern and western slopes continues.
• Application of final cover on the northern portion of the landfill, continues.
• Cover placement on the western portion of the landfill continues.
• The western and northern portions of the landfill include a deep ravine and smoldering waste material.
• To ensure a stable slope, ERRS installed a solid foundation and runoff controls at the bottom portion of the western side of the landfill. Soil from the offsite borrow pit arrived; 1,454 loads were delivered to the site to date (approximately 12 cubic yards per load). No additional offsite borrow material will be received over the next week until all onsite borrow material is utilized.
• Gravel and riprap is delivered to the site to be used as surface water control and to stabilize the landfill slopes; 98 loads of gravel delivered to the site to date.
• ERT and START continuing to monitor four air monitoring stations surrounding the Site.
• ERT and START assisting with worker safety monitoring onsite.
• START collecting VOC samples during the day.
• START conducting periodic roving air monitoring around the landfill for VOCs and particulates. • ERRS working on arrangements for offsite disposal of solid waste.
Next steps
• Fire mitigation activities will continue with additional grading, cover and compaction.
• Issues Offsite air monitors have reported significant reductions of PM 2.5 and VOCs, with periodic spikes depending on weather and ongoing fire mitigation.
• Onsite work continues with breathing protection due to elevated levels of PM 2.5 and carbon monoxide:
1. All equipment operators on the landfill are supplied with breathing air.
2. Personnel in the staging area on the landfill will either be on breathing air or wearing a respirator and carrying, or working near, a CO monitor.
3. Time on the landfill is limited to the performance of specific tasks or duties.
The fire in Moody, now declared a limited state of emergency and under the direction of the EPA, has been burning at least since Nov. 25, 2022. The site, located at the Environmental Landfill, Inc., in Moody covers about 20 acres. The landfill was largely unregulated by ADEM because it was mandated to accept only green waste consisting of things such as trees and vegetation. ADEM has since reported finding other materials, such as construction waste, at the site.
Federal environmental regulators have estimated the cost of extinguishing the fire at $2.8 million, with funds coming from the EPA’s regional fund for emergency response, according to the Associated Press. The EPA took over the fire in January after air samples indicated elevated levels of chemicals that could be dangerous to the public.
