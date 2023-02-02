EOS Worldwide-Duncan Manley LLC joins Pell City Chamber

EOS Worldwide-Duncan Manley LLC recently joined the Pell City Chamber of Commerce.
Manley worked in an entrepreneurial firm for seven years, advising leadership teams in small to mid-sized companies. While working for a client, he was hired by the CEO and served as an operations executive on the leadership team — executing strategic plans, improving operations and aligning people, processes and technology.
In the past 25 years, Manley has worked with leadership teams in more than 30 companies. He’s an experienced facilitator and coach, helping leadership teams get better at three things: vision, traction, and health.
Visit www.eosworldwide.com/duncan-manley for more information.
