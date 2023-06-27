TUSCALOOSA — A total of 12,487 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2023 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). These driven students are making waves across UA's more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.
Makenna Beard of Ashville was named to the Deans List. James Bradley of Ashville was named to the Deans List. Kayla Bryant of Ashville was named to the Presidents List. Jonah Carden of Ashville was named to the Presidents List. Henry Sargent of Ashville was named to the Presidents List. Zachary Wesson of Ashville was named to the Deans List. Grayson Darden of Cropwell was named to the Deans List. Joshua Gillis of Cropwell was named to the Deans List. Joel Mcnutt of Cropwell was named to the Deans List. Matthew Anderson of Cropwell was named to the Deans List. Anna Arnwine of Moody was named to the Deans List. Madelyn Barfield of Moody was named to the Presidents List. Olivia Beard of Moody was named to the Deans List. Rachel Crumpton of Moody was named to the Deans List. Kameron England of Moody was named to the Presidents List. Abigail Harris of Moody was named to the Deans List. Ty Helms of Moody was named to the Deans List. Maxwell Hodges of Moody was named to the Deans List. Valerie Huver of Moody was named to the Deans List. Aurora Maniscalco of Moody was named to the Deans List. Khushi Modi of Moody was named to the Presidents List. Nathan Partain of Moody was named to the Deans List. Christina Porter of Moody was named to the Presidents List. Cody Prickett of Moody was named to the Deans List. Cameron Rider of Moody was named to the Presidents List. Ila Segars of Moody was named to the Deans List. David Self of Moody was named to the Presidents List. Lauren Williams of Moody was named to the Deans List. Major Yancy of Moody was named to the Presidents List. Analise Chambers of Odenville was named to the Presidents List. Alyssa Dutton of Odenville was named to the Deans List. Aubri Giardina of Odenville was named to the Deans List. Madison Jarnigan of Odenville was named to the Deans List. Sadie Jarrell of Odenville was named to the Presidents List. Autumn Lee of Odenville was named to the Deans List. Payton Mcdaniel of Odenville was named to the Deans List. Malea Benjamin of Pell City was named to the Presidents List. Colin Chua of Pell City was named to the Deans List. Emilia Edwards of Pell City was named to the Deans List. Jack Euler of Pell City was named to the Deans List. Charity Frees of Pell City was named to the Presidents List. Molly Harrold of Pell City was named to the Presidents List. Maggie Howard of Pell City was named to the Presidents List. Justin Wilson of Pell City was named to the Presidents List. Reid Winter of Pell City was named to the Deans List. Hannah Bishop of Springville was named to the Deans List. Brooklyn Bryant of Springville was named to the Presidents List. Rory Burroughs of Springville was named to the Deans List. Cloie Dale of Springville was named to the Presidents List. Leighton Frew of Springville was named to the Deans List. Stone Logan of Springville was named to the Deans List. Jacob Neal of Springville was named to the Presidents List. Tatiyana Reed of Springville was named to the Deans List. Hannah Renda of Springville was named to the Presidents List. Abby Swaney of Springville was named to the Presidents List. Katie Wilkes of Springville was named to the Presidents List. John Wolf of Springville was named to the Deans List. Faith Speights of Springville was named to the Presidents List. Madelyn Mize of Trussville was named to the Deans List. Hunter Robinson of Springville was named to the Deans List.
