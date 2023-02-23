Community Action Togetherness Services is an organization devoted to proving necessities to the homeless. Albert Daw is a former Green Beret and the founder of the organization.
“I have been handing out clothes to homeless since I was a kid,” said Daw. “I still do. The shelters call me and tell me what they need and I bring it to them.”
Every Friday and Saturday, CATS sells clothes at Mt. Hebron in Leeds. The cost is $5 per bag. Saw says they have a vast and varied assortment. Sizes rang from infant to 2x and they have “beautiful prom dresses.” The former soldier is still handing out clothes to the homeless. “The shelters call me and tell me what they need.”
CATS also has a rose garden at 1st Avenue in Leeds which began as a Memorial garden for those mourning lost loved ones. A new section was just added. They are looking for someone to donate a bench.
The organization is also trying to raise money for a community center for the homeless.
“Somewhere they can bathe and wash their clothes. But mostly somewhere they can lay down their heads and feel safe,” he said.
CATS is a nonprofit organization. There are no paid employees: “We’ve got four and we need more,” Daw said.
For more information or to volunteer, call (205) 383-8626 or message Community Action Togetherness Services on Facebook.
