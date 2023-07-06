5th annual AFE awareness blood drive
The 5th annual AFE awareness blood drive will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, July 15, at Moody High School Gymnasium, 714 High School Drive.
Amniotic Fluid Embolism is a rare but serious condition that occurs when the amniotic fluid that surrounds a baby in the womb enters the mother’s bloodstream. Katie Talley Dawson suffered an AFE during childbirth
in 2018. She required numerous blood transfusions in addition to plasma, platelets and cryoprecipitate to save her life. Please consider giving the gift that saves lives. Donors will receive an AFE t-shirt. Donors will also have the opportunity to purchase shaved ice from Turner Shaved Ice.
Moody’s annual fireworks
To be held Saturday, July 8, at the park. Come early and join in fellowship
