Tara Crisan Sweatt
Hungry for a great library event?
Every third month, the Pell City Library hosts Wild Wonderful Wednesdays. Local artists, authors, chef’s, musicians and more appear to entertain and inform their audiences.
On Dec. 21, the guest speaker was Martie Duncan — a Birmingham-born chef, blogger and author who has also appeared on The Food Network. Duncan has just published her fourth book, “Sweet Home Alabama: Destinations and Dishes Worth the Trip,” a guide to some of the state’s best restaurants and food choices.
The seats were full of people who wanted to meet the author, taste her treats and maybe buy her book. One attendee, Tammy Richie drove in from Talladega County. Richie says she keeps up with the events of the Library and has, “Been a fan of Martie’s for years.”
These events often have food or an activity. They always have local artists and sometimes celebrities and they are also always free. Susan Mann, assistant airector of the library, is in charge of procuring the talent for this event.
“I just love bringing this to Pell City,” she says. “It’s my favorite part of my job.”
Mann is also in charge of publicizing these events: press releases and more. She advises anyone interested to check the Pell City Library Facebook page. “We’re always there!”
