Editor's note: This story was updated to include city closings.
City facilities will close at 3 p.m. today, Feb. 16, due to the threat of severe weather.
The Planning Commission meeting, which was scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Feb. 16, has been postponed until Thursday the 23rd at 6:00 p.m.
The latest forecast trends this morning are relatively unchanged from yesterday, Feb. 15, according to ALEM.
Severe thunderstorms will likely develop and will impact Central Alabama starting as early as noon across the western and northwest counties. Storms will start developing by noon today with storms in Mississippi and moving northeastward into Central Alabama.
Storms will quickly increase in coverage, with the severe threat spreading northward and eastward with time through the afternoon and evening hours. We could be dealing with both clusters/lines of storms as well as cells ahead of this activity, all of which will pose a risk for all severe hazards.When:
St Clair- Western side of the county: 2:00 pm – 11 pm
Eastern side of the county: 4:00 pm – 1:00 am
Be on alert anytime after noon today.
Threats:
Tornadoes
Damaging Winds up to 70mph
Golf ball-size hail
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.