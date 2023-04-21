CEPA officials recently announced that filming is complete for it first original movie, “Fine by Mourning.”
In one project, the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts brought together more than 50 individuals throughout the region to produce its first original script, its first original stage play and film its first original feature-length movie.
While it is not yet complete, the project has taken more than a year to develop and produce. It has included partnerships with Alabama State Council on the Arts, Jefferson State Community College, and Film Birmingham.
Local student writer Jenna Kelley’s and student creator Abby Kelley’s drama about how loss and grief impact a family was presented live recently on the CEPA stage. The production was directed by Spotlight Program Coordinator Ash Arrington and Jeff State Theatre Instructor Lesley Warren. The phenomenal cast worked for three months in preparation for their moving performances.
A camera and production crew from CEPA’s Spotlight Studio, the organization’s digital content program, was trained by Pell City resident and film director Josh Briggs and CEPA Executive Director Jeff Thompson. They prepared for months to film the play in cinematic style. Led by Briggs, filming was completed in only 19 hours over two days. Local students operated the cameras and sound equipment through the entire filming process.
To convert the play to a movie, the realistic set — designed and built by Bob Barnett, Jamie Crosson and Glen Turton — was converted from a theatrical set to a film set. The entire project took place within the walls of the Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City.
“Fine by Mourning” now moves to editing, where students will continue to learn production skills. A local band, Young Division from Moody, has agreed to assist Spotlight Studio in scoring the film. Teams will work throughout the summer to produce the first cut, which is expected to be ready by early fall 2023.
“‘Fine by Mourning’ is not just a local play or film project,” Thompson said. “It’s a monumental achievement for community arts education in St. Clair County, and it opens the door for future large-scale, collaborative endeavors through the Spotlight Program.”
Special thanks to our local partners for the Spotlight Program, Pell City Schools, St. Clair County Schools, Trussell Funderburg Rea Bell and Furgerson, and Goodgame Company. Through their support, Spotlight’s drama education and outreach efforts assist in the artistic pursuits of more than 400 St. Clair County residents each year.
