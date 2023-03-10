A single-vehicle crash that occurred at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday, March 9, has claimed the life of a Ragland man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement.
Juan R. Sanchez, 46, was killed when the 2005 Toyota Tacoma that he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Sanchez was not using a seat belt at the time of crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near Oaks Lane, approximately seven miles north of Pell City, in St. Clair County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
