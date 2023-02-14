A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:03 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, has claimed the life of a Pell City woman, according to Cpl. Reginal King with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Haylie A. Streety, 30, was critically injured when the 1996 Toyota 4 Runner she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and then a tree. Streety was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to UAB Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near the 222 mile marker, approximately three miles north of Pell City, in St. Clair County. Nothing further is available as troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
