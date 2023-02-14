As of Feb. 13, according to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the following conditions were reported at the site of the Moody landfill fire:
- Less smoke was visible where work is being conducted on the northwest end of section B, and little to no smoke along the nearby northwest side of section A.
- Odor can be detected throughout the site, and is more noticeable close to where work is being done.
- Wet in most areas, with noticeable areas drying out from the weekend rainfall.
Activities at the site
- Contractors continue to work on the northern area, mostly grading the slope around the north and west edges of that area.
- Machine maintenance being conducted at the borrow pit.
The fire in Moody, now declared a limited state of emergency and under the direction of the EPA, has been burning at least since Nov. 25, 2022. The site, located at the Environmental Landfill, Inc., in Moody covers about 20 acres. The landfill was largely unregulated by ADEM because it was mandated to accept only green waste consisting of things such as trees and vegetation. ADEM has since reported finding other materials, such as construction waste, at the site.
Federal environmental regulators have estimated the cost of extinguishing the fire at $2.8 million, with funds coming from the EPS’s regional fund for emergency response, according to the Associated Press. The EPA took over the fire in January after air samples indicated elevated levels of chemicals that could be dangerous to the public.
