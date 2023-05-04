Happy 100 birthday to Susie Vincent of Cropwell. Coosa Valley Baptist church celebrated Ms. Susie’s 100th birthday Sunday. She says she is only 29, and so she has been celebrating it for 71 years. And, Vincent said, she is old enough to get married — so all the men of the church proposed to her on her birthday. Vincent said whoever had the biggest bank account would be the one she will marry. Vincent was born May 8, 1923.
A sweet proposal on a 100th birthday
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Plans to move Pell City police under way
- Pell City approves plans for annual downtown block party
- Controversial Rush Propst hired as Pell City football coach
- Steele Elementary School honors employees of the month
- Avoid invasive species when planting this spring
- SCCSO: Odenville man facing drug trafficking charges
- Springville Happenings
- Leeds man sentenced to 9 years for 2021 drug charge
- Pell City Rotary providing meals to local first responders
- Petition requests U.S. Supreme Court determine if Cullman County standing bail order favors wealthy defendants
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.