Happy 100 birthday to Susie Vincent of Cropwell. Coosa Valley Baptist church celebrated Ms. Susie’s 100th birthday Sunday. She says she is only 29, and so she has been celebrating it for 71 years. And, Vincent said, she is old enough to get married — so all the men of the church proposed to her on her birthday. Vincent said whoever had the biggest bank account would be the one she will marry. Vincent was born May 8, 1923.

