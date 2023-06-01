TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville family recently shared the inspiring life story of their daughter, a national representative for the Children’s Miracle Network, at a recent Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meeting. Logan McCool and her parents James and Candace shared their journey following her diagnosis of spina bifida in utero.
Now 6, Logan has traveled to several cities, including Orlando and St. Lake City, in her capacity as a national representative — the first from the state of Alabama. She models for Carter’s children’s wear and she has appeared in commercials.
The McCools said doctors encouraged them to abort the pregnancy, but, due to their strong faith, that was not an option. They had lost a baby before becoming pregnant with Logan.
According to statistics, only 37 percent of babies with this diagnosis will live after birth. Others are terminated during pregnancy.
Logan has a hole in her spine, which paralyzed her from the waist down. She is otherwise a normal, little girl. Her family said she is smart, creative, sweet, beautiful and tells great jokes. She has had multiple surgeries on her brain, back and legs, and she makes annual visits to various doctors to make sure all her organs continue to function properly.
Although Logan was expected to have little brain capacity, she recently graduated from kindergarten and received the “excellent encourager award.” She is at the top of her class academically, takes karate (she practices additional hand movements instead of her legs), and plays t-ball.
The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets at First Baptist Church Trussville on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. Email Diane Poole at dlpoole1225@gmail.com, for more information on the club.
