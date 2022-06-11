Pell City’s Hometown Block Party was a success due to all of the help that was given from sponsors, volunteers and city employees said Pell City Chamber of Commerce director Urainah Glidewell.
The event featured three stages featuring local artists, vendors, local organizations, a kid’s area and a car show.
Casey Cambron, board director of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce ran the car show, which had to be cut at 100 cars due to spacing issues. He is hoping that next year there will be more space because of the jail construction being completed.
A portion of the proceeds from the car show will go to Mileena Painter. Painter was diagnosed with Pre-B Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in August 2017. Glidewell said a little under $1800 was raised for Painter.
“We had a great bunch of vendors with different types of good, arts and crafts and local businesses. Our kid’s area was packed, I loved seeing the kids having so much fun.”
Glidewell said she’s thankful for the volunteers that helped with shuttling people, electrical and helping vendors. She also thanked the Pell City fire department, police department, street department and the sheriff’s office.
“Having more hands for all of that really helped,” said Glidewell.
She also said she’s thankful for the bands that came out to support Pell City.
“We had some great bands this year. We have some wonderful local talent, and we’re very glad to have them out.”
The event featured local musical artists on three separate stages, all filling time slots throughout the day.
“Every stage had great audiences and great groups in front of them of people dancing and really enjoying it,” said Glidewell.
The stages were sponsored by Vulcan Tire and Automotive, Buffalo Rock and Ford Meter box.
“They really stepped up to help put on a really great event this year,” said Glidewell.
See more photos on Page 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.