Local Seamstress Brings Home Ribbon From State Women's Leadership Contest

Ruby Nuss of St. Clair County won the Hand-Stitched Quilt Contest during the Alabama Farmers Federation Farm & Land Expo in Birmingham on Aug. 6. Photo courtesy Debra Davis.

 Debra Davis

Stiff competition came to Birmingham in the shape of honeybee quilts, fun floral pillows and farm flock wreaths for the Alabama Farmers Federation Women’s Leadership Division contests at the Farm & Land Expo August 4-7.

Ruby Ness of St. Clair County, who won the hand-stitched quilting division, has made more than 50 quilts and said this pastime is an integral part of her life.

“I’ve mainly taught myself to quilt from books and videos,” said the 94-year-old. “I take my time, and it gives me something to look forward to every day.”

As women milled through the colorful displays, they shared stories of learning to sew, swapped favorite quilt patterns and gave life advice.

Federation Women’s Leadership Division Director Kim Earwood said these projects capture unique aspects of Alabama commodities – and farmers.

“These competitors really capture the essence of agriculture in their counties,” Earwood said. “Women’s Leadership Committee contests give them the opportunity to share their beautiful stories in an artistic way.”

First-place winners receive $150, second-place $100 and third $75.

The winners for each division are:

Commodity Lap Blanket – Adult Division

First place – Glenda Stewart, Geneva County

Second place – Melanie Stokley, Washington County

Third place – Jackie Henderson, Lee County

Commodity Lap Blanket – Youth Division

First place – Hayden Howell, Geneva County

Second place – Trevor Wicks, St. Clair County

Hand-Stitched Quilting

First place – Ruby Nuss, St. Clair County

Second place – Melanie Stokley, Washington County

Third place – Stella Edwards, Randolph County

Machine-Stitched Quilting

First place – Betty Kennedy, Wilcox County

Second place – Chris Underwood, Geneva County

Third Place – Pat Norred, Randolph County

Machine-Stitched Pillow Cover

First place – Chris Underwood, Geneva County

Second place – Stella Edwards, Randolph County

Third place – Jackie Henderson, Lee County

Commodity Wreath

First place – Marcy Jernigan, Geneva County

Second place – Kim Ferguson, Dale County

Third place – Stella Edwards, Randolph County

