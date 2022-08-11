Stiff competition came to Birmingham in the shape of honeybee quilts, fun floral pillows and farm flock wreaths for the Alabama Farmers Federation Women’s Leadership Division contests at the Farm & Land Expo August 4-7.
Ruby Ness of St. Clair County, who won the hand-stitched quilting division, has made more than 50 quilts and said this pastime is an integral part of her life.
“I’ve mainly taught myself to quilt from books and videos,” said the 94-year-old. “I take my time, and it gives me something to look forward to every day.”
As women milled through the colorful displays, they shared stories of learning to sew, swapped favorite quilt patterns and gave life advice.
Federation Women’s Leadership Division Director Kim Earwood said these projects capture unique aspects of Alabama commodities – and farmers.
“These competitors really capture the essence of agriculture in their counties,” Earwood said. “Women’s Leadership Committee contests give them the opportunity to share their beautiful stories in an artistic way.”
First-place winners receive $150, second-place $100 and third $75.
The winners for each division are:
Commodity Lap Blanket – Adult Division
First place – Glenda Stewart, Geneva County
Second place – Melanie Stokley, Washington County
Third place – Jackie Henderson, Lee County
Commodity Lap Blanket – Youth Division
First place – Hayden Howell, Geneva County
Second place – Trevor Wicks, St. Clair County
Hand-Stitched Quilting
First place – Ruby Nuss, St. Clair County
Second place – Melanie Stokley, Washington County
Third place – Stella Edwards, Randolph County
Machine-Stitched Quilting
First place – Betty Kennedy, Wilcox County
Second place – Chris Underwood, Geneva County
Third Place – Pat Norred, Randolph County
Machine-Stitched Pillow Cover
First place – Chris Underwood, Geneva County
Second place – Stella Edwards, Randolph County
Third place – Jackie Henderson, Lee County
Commodity Wreath
First place – Marcy Jernigan, Geneva County
Second place – Kim Ferguson, Dale County
Third place – Stella Edwards, Randolph County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.