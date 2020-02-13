A parole hearing is set for David Levern Beason. Beason will go before the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles on March 31. Beason was convicted of three burglaries and five drug crimes in St. Clair County, including four drug crimes committed after he was previously paroled from prison.
Beason is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for four convictions in 2014 for distribution of controlled substances. He has served six years of that sentence. Beason was convicted of three third-degree burglaries in 2004 and sentenced to two years. After serving that sentence, he was sent back to prison in 2007 on a 15-year sentence for the same three burglaries and eight years, eight months for a new conviction, distribution of a controlled substance.
He was released on parole after serving four years, 11 months of the 15-year sentence. Four years after he was paroled, Beason was sent back to prison for the four drug convictions in 2014. His first criminal conviction was in 2000 for criminal possession of a forged instrument.
