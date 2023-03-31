PELL CITY — A Pell City man was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville Thursday on one count of rape in the first degree, two counts of sex abuse of a child under 12 and three counts of sodomy in the first degree, according to the sheriff’s office.
The St. Clair County Criminal Investigation Division arrested the 60-year-old male in Pell City after an “intensive investigation.”
According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is still ongoing.
The suspect remains in custody with no bond set, as of Friday afternoon.
Rape and sodomy both are classified as a Class A felony in Alabama.
If convicted, the man could face a sentence between 20 and 99 years in prison.
