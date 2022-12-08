VINCENT — After a multi-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, Christmas in the Pines returns to St. Clair County, and the event has taken on a new partnership. Expanding from a light drive-through show last run in 2019, the new venue now incorporates a hay wagon ride though a Christmas village with more than three dozen actors showcasing scenes from many holiday favorites.
“We have partnered with Hellbilly Hollow owner Tim Miller and our show will run in Vincent this year,” an organizer said. “It’s much larger as Tim’s group will have live actors performing several scenes — and then the light show following. The show will last roughly 35 minutes.”
A typical scene from that show includes not only Heat Miser, but a Heat Miser using a blow torch as he takes on snowballs from a snow machine. Of course, Mother Nature is in the cast to keep the “boys” in line.
In addition to this, the light show around the lake and other Christmas scenes — The Nightmare Before Christmas is another favorite stage on the ride — the event will host myriad vendors selling wares from boiled peanuts to Christmas gifts.
The event begins at dark Friday, Saturday and Sunday from now until Christmas. Admission is $15 for adults with special pricing for children. The address is 425 Hwy 467 in Vincent. Call 256-391-5590 or visit Christmas in the Pines Al on Facebook for more information.
