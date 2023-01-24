On Feb. 2 at 4 p.m., the Pell City Library will host an author event with John Cribb, presenting his new release, "The Rail Splitter." It is a work of historical fiction which tells the story of Abraham Lincoln's remarkable journey from a log cabin to the threshold of the White White ... revealing his hopes, and his struggles on the way to greatness.
Cribb's previous works include his novel, "Old Abe," achieving critical acclaim for its vivid portrayal of Abraham Lincoln during the last five years of his life. He also co-authored New York Times best-selling works, "The Educated Child" and "The American Patriot's Almanac;" and he collaborated with former U.S. Secretary of Education, Bill Bennett, on the No. 1 best-selling work, "A Book or Virtues." He also co-edited a three-volume world history text, "The Human Odyssey."
He has written on a variety of subjects which have been published in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and numerous other publications. Cribb has appeared on numerous TV, radio shows and podcasts as well. He worked at the Department of Justice, the Department of Education and the National Endowment for the Humanities during the Reagan administration. The event at the library Feb. 2 is made possible by the gracious efforts of Kathie Bennett with Magic Time Literary Publicity. The event is free to attend.
