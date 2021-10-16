Leeds senior center receives $10K

The City of Leeds recently received $10,000 for their Senior Center. Mayor David Miller presented a $10k check to Audrey Bryan, Director of Leeds Senior Center, at last week’s city council meeting. The check was given to the City by the Jefferson County Commission at the request of Miller and will be used as part of the on-going upgrade program at the Senior Center.
The City of Leeds took advantage of the time closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic to begin a major renovation to the area used by the City’s seniors. The center’s footprint was enlarged and to date, the large multi-purpose room has received new paint and flooring along with new tables and chairs. This area is used for exercise three times a week and where lunch is served Monday through Thursday. Other areas in the center also received new paint and floors and are just waiting for new furniture.
Since reopening in June of this year, the center has continued to expand its program, creating an environment and schedule that provides opportunities for friendship, exercise, lunch, creative arts, and games. The Leeds Senior Center is for those age 60 or above.
The center is located in the Leeds Civic Center at 1000 Park Drive. For more information about senior programs and scheduled activities, visit https://www.leedsalabama.org/senior-services/ or call 205-699-0910.
