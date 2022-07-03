Leeds Senior Center reopened on June 9, 2021 after being closed due to COVID for more than a year. Seniors were delighted to see the renovation that had taken place during that time. Now, this group is celebrating their “one year re-opening anniversary” with a a shrimp boil.
During this past year, seniors have exercised, played an infinite number of games of dominos, visited the Vulcan, eaten lunch including dessert, painted masterpieces, seen Three on A String, participated in the Leeds Christmas parade, learned (and are still learning) to line dance, seen the Steel Magnolias play, enjoyed numerous lunches together, made fall and Christmas decorations, took pottery lessons at Earthborn Pottery, played Sequence, hosted Dolores Hydock (a great storyteller), been impressed by the Leeds Jump Rope Team, shared pictures of their sweethearts and sweet memories, celebrated birthdays, participated in Bible studies, been treated to a fish fry by the Leeds Fire Department, shared countless stories about the way things used to be, and met and made new friends. These seniors had a fabulous time with a shrimp boil for their recent June birthday celebration!
The Leeds Senior Center is open to those sixty years and older. A monthly calendar and menu are posted on the city’s website so everyone can keep up with what’s going on each week. The center is the perfect place for socializing. Activities are intended to be enjoyed and to fit different schedules. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sometimes seniors come a little early and stay a little later; and sometimes, this group comes a little later and leaves a little earlier. Whether you are new to the area or been here for decades, there are seniors at the center ready to welcome you.
Leeds Senior Center Director, Audrey Bryan, plans a full schedule each week so you will not want to miss a single moment of the action. For more information about the Leeds Senior Citizens Program, contact Bryan at 205-699-0910 and visit the city’s website Senior Services page for their event calendar and menus at www.leedsalabama.org. Also, check out their weekly post in the website’s News section.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.