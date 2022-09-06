According to statement from Leeds Chief Paul A. Irwin Jr., on Aug. 26 at 7:30 a.m., the Leeds Police Department Operations Support Unit and SWAT Team served a search warrant in the 8000 block of Charles Barkley Avenue in Leeds. Detectives took Desmond Lamar Campbell, aka Desmond Lamar Pearson, 34, of Leeds, into custody for warrants for his arrests that they had obtained.
According to Irwin, once inside the residence, officers recovered methamphetamines, fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, oxycodone, suboxone, a Glock 34C with a magazine drum and U.S. currency.
Campbell is in the Jefferson County Jail charged with possession of a pistol by a violent felon, distribution of a controlled substance, two charges for trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamines, four charges for distribution of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Campbell has a $3.145 million bond for these charges.
“I am very proud of the outstanding performance of our officers because they are doing a great job working together to remove these individuals who believe they can sell these dangerous drugs in our city,” said Irwin. “I believe that they can sell them, but eventually they are going to jail and we are going to put enough charges on them that the dangers they are causing cannot be ignored. We see the damages that drugs cause to communities and the loss of life because these types of narcotics are killing people every day. If they don’t kill you, they cause you to enter into a life of crime and they victimize the community. We appreciate the community support and our mayor and city council who appreciate what we are doing to make Leeds a better community.”
Irwin encourages anyone with information on this or any type of illegal activity to call the Leeds Police Department at 205-699-2581.
