According to a statement from the Leeds Police Department, officers seized Methamphetamines, prescription narcotics, marijuana, fentanyl and US currency during a drug bust on June 14.
Roszel Broadnax III, 23, was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
This was following another drug arrest on June 1. The Leeds SWAT Team seized fentanyl, a firearm and drug paraphernalia. Harry England, 51, was charged with drug trafficking and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
“I am very proud of the dedication of our officers and our city government that wants to stop watching and responding to calls of individuals overdosing on the dangerous narcotics that are plaguing our nation,” said Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin.
He said the department has intentions of continuing these types of arrests to build drug cases in the community for “the benefit of everyone.” If anyone has information about individuals selling or using narcotics, they can contact the Leeds Police Department at 205-699-2581.
