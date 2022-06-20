Leeds Nutrition opened this week and celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Friday with the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Leeds. Mayor David Miller cut the ribbon with a host there to celebrate. Leeds Nutrition is a health food store with a variety of special teas, smoothies and ice cream. The business is located at 7296 Parkway Drive - Suite 111, Leeds.
Leeds Nutrition celebrates ribbon cutting
