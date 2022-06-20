Leeds Nutrition Ribbon Cutting

Photo L-R: Jacob Meyer, Dona Bonnett, Sue Patel, Drs. Rick & Jill Palma, Mayor David Miller, Sam Patel, Steve Karr, Paul Patel, Sohnee Patel, Kamelia Lewis, Sandra McGuire, Chloe Giles and Tiffiany Ward. Photo Courtesy of Annette McGuire.

Leeds Nutrition opened this week and celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Friday with the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Leeds. Mayor David Miller cut the ribbon with a host there to celebrate. Leeds Nutrition is a health food store with a variety of special teas, smoothies and ice cream. The business is located at 7296 Parkway Drive - Suite 111, Leeds.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you