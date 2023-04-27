A federal judge sentenced a Leeds man for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to an April 19 statement by U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Carlton L. Peeples.
U.S. District Court Judge Anna M. Manasco sentenced Scotty Hugh Blaikie, 42, to 110 months in prison. Blaikie pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine in December 2022.
According to the plea agreement, on Dec. 14, 2021, Irondale Police officers initiated a traffic stop on Blaikie. Blaikie had outstanding warrants with the Leeds Police Department, Trussville Police Department and Moody Police Department. According to court documents, when officers approached the passenger side of the vehicle, they observed a rifle bag lying in the back seat. Officers then had Blaikie get out of the vehicle and performed a pat down search. Officers recovered 28.92 grams of methamphetamine from the pockets of the jacket Blaikie was wearing.
FBI agents investigated the case along with assistance from the Irondale Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brad Felton and Kristy Peoples prosecuted the case.
Possession with an intent to distribute methamphetamine is a Class B felony in Alabama and can carry a prison sentence between two and 20 years.
