Leeds police officials say they have discovered an illegal gambling operation which resulted in the arrest of Thomas Jeffery Bynum, 56, of Leeds.
On July 20, detectives with the Operations Support Unit, along with Leeds SWAT team, conducted a search warrant in the 7100 Block of Elliott Lane in reference to an illegal gambling operation investigation.
During the search, LPD officials say detectives located five illegal gambling machines, U.S. currency and two handguns. Bynum was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of a gambling device and one count of promoting gambling.
“It is amazing that a person would bring and set up this type of establishment in such a great neighborhood,” Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said in a press release. “I appreciate the officers outstanding work in this operation and the many other operations they have been conducting on a daily basis. We have a great team of law enforcement officers who are working to make Leeds a safe city to live, visit or work! Anyone with information on criminal activity is encouraged to contact our department and we appreciate the community’s assistance!”
City of Leeds Mayor David Miller thanked the LPD for its work on the case.
“As mayor, I want to add my congratulations to Chief Irwin and his entire LPD team. Since he assumed duties as chief, the LPD has been on fire, fighting crime and, most especially, illicit drugs in our community,” Miller said in a press release. “The chief has revamped the department, formed a SWAT team, instituted frequent “active shooter” training, utilized our drug dog and dedicated full-time personnel to drug enforcement with dramatic results. This raid on an illegal gambling operation was a coordinated effort resulting in a long-time criminal being removed from our community. “BRAVO ZULU” TO THE ENTIRE DEPARTMENT! That’s an old time Navy term given when there is a job exceptionally “WELL DONE.”
According to information provided by the LPD, In the last six months, the department has received 6137 calls, served 700 outstanding warrants, made 346 felony arrests, 425 misdemeanor arrests, issued 2444 traffic citations and 1379 warnings. LPD kicked off “Police Week” in May with its participation in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics that ran from Leeds Middle School to Leeds Elementary School. Other community events included participation in Read Across America at the primary and elementary schools as well as hosting their Cops and Kids event this month at Leeds Splash Pad with free food, water activities and education on bicycle, water, cellphone and gun safety.
The annual LPD Memorial and Awards Ceremony was held on Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Day in May. Officer Zack Harrison was recognized at a recent City Council meeting for Officer of the Quarter.
“I want you all to know that our team is doing a great job and exceeding my expectations and I set the bar high.” said Irwin.
