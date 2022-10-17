Leeds Library Launches a "My Story Town" Experience

The Leeds Jane Culbreth Library is partnering with two local agencies to instruct children and their caregivers about the Leeds area by hosting “My Story Town” around the city. Through the generosity of the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the Leeds Redevelopment Authority, participating children will receive a passport to use each month to collect a commemorative sticker and write about their experience.
My Story Town is scheduled for the second Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m., beginning September 2022 throughout 2023. Leeds Library’s 100th anniversary celebration next year will connect My Story Town activities throughout the year and will include all ages in planned events and activities.
“We hope the passports become keepsakes for the children,” commented Annette McGuire-Davis, coordinator of programs and events. “We are pleased with the enthusiastic response from library patrons and those scheduled to host My Story Town events.”
My Story Town is only one of the programs hosted by the library. Children and their caregivers may pick up a program at the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the Leeds Jane Culbreth Library or view it online at www.LeedsLibrary.com. If your local organization is interested in hosting an event, contact Annette McGuire-Davis at (205)699-5962 or Annette.McGuire@LeedsLibary.com
