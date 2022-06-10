Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce, Leeds Redevelopment Authority along with Leeds Jane Culbreth Library launched the first 1st Friday Outdoor Family Movie Night. This was a soft opening to check out the new movie equipment and logistics. Three Earred Rabbit stayed open late for people to dine in or carry out and served delicious food and treats. Lil Moma’s outdoor food cart served hot dogs and nachos while Kona Ice served shaved ice treats. Encanto was the movie choice this month. A large group of families brought their lawn chairs to enjoy a fantastic evening with perfect weather.
As part of the City’s downtown revitalization plan, Leeds Redevelopment Authority purchased the outdoor movie equipment back in the fall when plans were made to schedule outdoor movie events in the downtown area. The City of Leeds added lighting and electrical when building the new parking lot at the corner of Parkway Drive and 8th Street to be able to use the parking lot for a dual purpose.
The first outdoor movie night was scheduled October 2021 in conjunction with Leeds Downtown Trick or Treat, but the equipment did not arrive in time.
The next movie nights will be July 1 and August 5. Food trucks will be available beginning around 6 p.m. The movie will begin at dusk which should be around 8 p.m.
Also on tap is Food Truck Monday, on the corner of Parkway Drive and 9th Street. Cousins Lobster Main is scheduled for Monday, June 13 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
If you have a favorite movie or food truck that you would like to recommend for upcoming events, contact the chamber 205-965-9392. To stay up to date with upcoming events, visit www.EveryoneLeeds.com and www.LeedsAreaChamber.com.
