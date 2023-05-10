The Leeds Knights of Columbus recently presented a donation to Jordyn Turner of Leeds Elementary School, at their April meeting as part of a series of donations to three area schools’ special education teachers.
Each special education teacher, in three area schools, received a donation to their particular classroom for a total of $2,238.
Other recipients included Jennifer Askins and Katie Lee of Moody Elementary, and Leslie Bice of Odenville Elementary.
Leeds Knights of Columbus Council 5597 Grand Knight Tony Hill presented the check.
These donations were made possible through the Knights of Columbus annual charity fundraiser for persons with intellectual disabilities, also known as the Tootsie Roll Drive, to benefit special education teachers at these local schools. Tents are set up at various locations and offer free Tootsie Rolls to passersby hoping for donations.
One hundred percent of the money received during the fundraiser is donated.
This charity event is just one way that the Knights of Columbus makes an impact in the greater Leeds community. Some of their charity work includes donations to Backpack Buddies, Leeds Outreach, Ann’s New Life Center, The Red Barn and other deserving causes. The Knights also place American Flags in the greater Leeds area in honor of and in memory of veterans associated with different places of business.
The Knights of Columbus is an international faith-based, nonprofit, charitable organization of more than two million Knights in the United States and six other countries including more than 8,000 Knights in Alabama and more than 75 in Leeds, dedicated to serving those in need. Their central objectives are charity, unity and patriotism. Charity includes time, talents and financial assistance. The Knights of Columbus organization was founded in 1882 and is open to men that are 18 years old and up. They meet monthly at Leeds Civic Center. Bingo is held on the first and third Friday of each month at the center as another fundraiser to support their charity work. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo begins at 6 p.m.
For more information about Knights of Columbus Leeds Council 5597, please visit http://everyoneleeds.com/leeds-knights-of-columbus/ or email Grand Knight Tony Hill at tony@wideopensigns.com, Dr. Bill Watkins at dwatk7@gmail.com, or Don Tice at bamaguydet@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.